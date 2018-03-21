NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan opposition official says they are poring through a British broadcaster's investigation to see whether legal action is possible against data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica over its role in last year's disputed presidential election.

The firm already is being investigated by British and U.S. authorities over the alleged improper use of Facebook data.

Kenya's National Super Alliance chief executive Norman Magaya says they will look into whether Cambridge Analytica was involved in what the opposition claims is a hack of the electoral commission and manipulation of results in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August election.

Kenyatta won a fresh election after the Supreme Court nullified the August vote over "illegalities."

In the Channel 4 report based on undercover video, Cambridge Analytica took credit for stage-managing Kenyatta's campaign.