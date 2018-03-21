WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on negotiations in Congress over a $1.3 trillion government spending bill (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

Talks over a $1.3 trillion government spending bill are almost complete as the White House and Capitol Hill Democrats ironed out deals on a scaled-back first round of funding for President Donald Trump's border wall.

Congressional aides said Trump would win $1.6 billion for constructing older designs and border security technology but would be denied a more recent, far larger request for multi-year funding.

Negotiators planned to officially unveil the massive government-wide spending bill later Wednesday in hopes of passing it before a Friday midnight deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

The bill would give Trump a huge budget increase for the military while Democrats would cement wins on infrastructure and other domestic programs that they failed to get under President Barack Obama.

The aides required anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly about an agreement that is not yet public.

-By Andrew Taylor

12:18 a.m.

Talks over a $1.3 trillion government spending bill are dragging on as lawmakers find themselves tangled in side issues ahead of a midnight Friday deadline for avoiding a shutdown.

Republican leaders had hoped that a deal could be announced Tuesday evening, allowing for votes in the House and Senate this week.

The measure on the table would provide major funding increases for the Pentagon, bringing the military budget to $700 billion and giving GOP defense hawks a long-sought victory.

Domestic accounts would get a generous 10 percent increase on average, awarding Democrats the sort of spending increases they sought but never secured during the Obama administration.

Holding up an agreement are a scaled-back plan for a border wall with Mexico and a fight over a tunnel under the Hudson River.