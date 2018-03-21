LONDON (AP) — Pro-Brexit demonstrators have hurled fish into the River Thames to protest against continued European access to U.K. fishing waters after Britain leaves the European Union next year.

Under a draft withdrawal agreement, Britain will remain bound by the EU's Common Fisheries Policy during a 21-month transition period from March 2019.

That has angered British fishing communities and their representatives, who have long railed against other European countries' right to fish in British territorial waters.

On Wednesday a group of fishermen and politicians boarded a trawler on the Thames near Parliament, and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage dumped haddock into the river. The protesters say the fish can't be sold in Britain because of EU rules.

Farage said the British government lacks "the guts or the strength" to stand up for fishing.