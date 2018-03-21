The serial bomber that has terrorised Austin, Texas has reportedly blown himself up as police closed in on him.

The main suspect is dead after police tried to arrest him north of the Texas capital, according to local broadcaster, ABC affiliate KVUE.

The suspect "detonated a device and shots were fired," KVUE reported, without giving further details.

The news comes after the Austin police department said on Twitter that there had been an "officer-involved shooting" about 20 kilometres north of the city centre.

Austin authorities have been on high alert since a series of recent parcel bombs in the area killed two people.

There were conflicting reports as to whether the suspect was killed by an explosive device he detonated himself or by shots fired by police officers.

Federal Bureau of Investigation officers are on scene where the man reportedly detonated an explosive device and died in Round Rock near Austin.

The offender's death comes just hours after CBS News obtained the first pictures of him dropping off two suspicious packages at a FedEx facility on Sunday.

In the latest serious incident, a woman was injured at a FedEx sorting centre near San Antonio, according to CBS Austin.

The exploding package contained nails and shrapnel and was destined for an address in Austin.

Another parcel which was later found at a second location.

The FBI confirmed the "suspicious package" contained an explosive device, WFMY News 2 reported.

The second package was discovered at a sorting facility near the Austin airport.

A FedEx spokesman said: "The individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured and turned over to law enforcement."

The suspect carried out a 19-day period of fear across Austin by leaving behind explosive packages.

CNN reported the turning point that allowed police to narrow in on the suspect was possibly when an explosive package was sent through Fedex.

Nobody else was injured in the explosion that killed the man, CNN reported.

