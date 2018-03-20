Austin authorities say they are responding to another reported explosion that injured at least one person.

Austin authorities say emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown.

It would mark the sixth explosion in the Austin area since March 2. So far, two people have been killed and four others seriously wounded.

Advertisement

The FBI says a suspicious package reported at a FedEx distribution centre near the Austin airport "contained an explosive device."

In a statement, the FBI said no one was injured when law enforcement responded to a report of a suspicious package at the facility. Hours earlier, a separate package exploded at a FedEx shipping centre in Schertz, about 95km south of Austin.

The FBI said both packages were related to the other four bombings that have rocked Austin since March 2, killing two people and badly wounding four others.

- AP

More to come