A photo of Ivanka Trump "pretending" to be a scientist has gone viral.

The 36-year-old daughter of US President Donald Trump was visiting a job training and science centre in Iowa earlier this week when she was given the chance to carry out some "experiments".

The mum of three donned a lab coat, latex gloves and safety goggles and tested the nicotine contents of "vape juice", when the awkwardly contrived photo was snapped.

The businesswoman, fashion designer, author and reality television personality described the tour as "amazing", Business Insider reports.

"This is so amazing. This is such a cool place to come. It's going to be hard to get rid of us," she said.

The photo was then shared on Ivanka's official social media channels yesterday — and it didn't take long for the jokes to start pouring in.

On Instagram, aricarpioevans posted: "Dad pretends to be president. She pretends to be a scientist", while melissadlando wrote: "Thanks. That was the best laugh I've had all week."

3angelsrreal posted: "She's checking her DNA hoping her mom had an affair" while dmnyc added: "A pretend scientist is the perfect counterpart to a pretend president."

The photo also spawned countless memes.

So apparently Ivanka was cosplaying as a scientist yesterday while in Iowa. What a joke. The photo ops make her look ridiculous #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/eg1aPLzldL — Generalissimo Trump (@Pol_PoTrump) March 20, 2018

Ivanka Trump pitches workforce development in Iowa and visits a science and Robotics lab. #sciencing #iknowwhatiamdoing pic.twitter.com/BGkBXJvHSp — Mary Viglione (@MaryViglione) March 20, 2018

Ok, here’s my meme; I hope everyone looks at it, cause I’d love some opinions. There was so damned much material to choose from. pic.twitter.com/Ko2XSUWI4H — never claimed i was funny (@veronicamariez2) March 20, 2018

The photo is reminiscent of when US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton became a viral sensation after she was photographed wearing black gloves and holding sheets of money during a tour of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington in 2017.

Linton's menacing pose led to her being compared to a "Bond villain" online and led to countless memes being created at her expense.