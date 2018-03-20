WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A private Vermont ski resort that was the setting for ABC's "The Bachelor Winter Games" has been shut down for failing to pay taxes.

A spokeswoman for the Hermitage Club said Monday that the resort missed a required payment to the state and was ordered to close until it is paid. She said the members-only club hopes to reopen by this weekend.

The resort owes more than $1 million in back taxes and recently laid off about 80 people. Last month, a bank filed a foreclosure notice on several properties, saying the club had defaulted on more than $16 million in loans.

The Hermitage Club hosted "The Bachelor Winter Games," a four-episode spin-off of "The Bachelor" that ran in conjunction with the Olympics.