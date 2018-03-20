SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will send a 160-member artistic delegation to North Korea, including about 10 popular K-Pop singers.

A joint statement issued after the two Koreas met on Tuesday said the South Korean artistic group will visit Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, from March 31 to April 4 and give two performances.

The development comes during a thaw in the North Korean nuclear crisis. A North Korean band performed in South Korea during the recently ended Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The South Korean delegation will include some of the country's most celebrated singers, including Cho Yong-pil, Lee Sunhee and Cho Jin Hee, who performed in Pyongyang during a previous era of detente.

Popular girl band Red Velvet is also among the South Korean groups.