ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is still mulling Afghanistan's recent overtures, including an invitation that Pakistani prime minister visit Kabul.

Analysts widely see the offer as a good sign, underscoring that dialogue between the two often uneasy neighbors is key to defeating militants on both sides of the border.

Pakistan, however, says it wants to consult the country's political and military leadership before accepting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's invitation.

The invitation follows a visit last weekend to Kabul by Pakistan's National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua and also last month's offer by Ghani of unconditional talks with the Taliban.

The Taliban have not responded yet.

Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesman Moahmmad Faisal said on Tuesday the country's political and military leaders are carefully considering the invitation in order "to prepare a brief for the prime minister."