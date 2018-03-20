BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a strongly nationalistic tone in his closing address Tuesday to the annual session of the ceremonial parliament at which term limits on his rule were abolished.

Speaking before the nearly 3,000 members of the National People's Congress, Xi declared that the Chinese people were now "closer now than at any time in history to realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

"In the face of national righteousness and the tide of history, all attempts or tricks aimed at dividing the motherland are doomed to failure," Xi said to loud applause. "All will receive the condemnation of the people and the punishment of history."

The Chinese people, he said, are united in their belief that "every inch of our great motherland absolutely cannot and absolutely will not be separated from China."

The session had approved a range of new appointments, including that of key Xi ally Wang Qishan as vice president. New ministers were also appointed and a law passed establishing a powerful new anti-corruption body to oversee the civil service.

Xi also invoked China's historical achievements in governance and culture and stressed the importance of national unity as it strove to reach new goals in poverty alleviation and economic development in coming years.

The congress' most significant achievement was the passage of a constitutional amendment ending term limits on the president and vice president, allowing Xi to rule indefinitely.