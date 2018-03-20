A feud between rival Minecraft gamers is behind a massive bomb hoax which saw 24,000 threatening emails sent to schools and colleges around the UK.

The emails were spoofed to look as if they had been sent by a gaming network called VeltPvP.

The emails were intended to cause the domain to be suspended for abuse - and are thought to have been sent by a group aiming to discredit VeltPvP.

Schools around the country were sent this bomb hoax email.

VeltPvP is a Minecraft player-versus-player server, of the type that businesses use to sell products to gamers.

Those involved in the feud claimed opponents have engaged in illegal activities in order to hinder one another's business.

"It is horrible, it's not the nicest thing," one of hoaxers involved said when asked whether he regretted the effect the letters had had on school children forced to evacuated.

Placing the blame on VeltPvP, the hoaxer said the network had enaged in a campaign of Direct Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks - which he alleges were used to try and shut down other rival Minecraft servers.

The hoaxer admitted to Sky News he was at risk of being arrested for his actions.

In a statement, VeltPvP said: "We've been being harassed by a group of cybercriminals that are trying to harass us in any way possible.

"We're extremely sorry for anyone who had to deal with this, but just know it's fake."

Hundreds of schools and colleges around the country received bomb hoax emails in a scare which is thought to have originated in the US.

More than 400 schools and colleges across the country received an email which claimed a bomb had been planted and would be detonated if cash wasn't handed over.

Police forces in London, Bristol, Liverpool, Bedfordshire and the the North East were among those investigating.

Parents at some schools have asked to be able to pick their children up amid fears over the emails.

Students at Bristol Free School said they were met by police officers at the gates this morning (UK time) and searched.

One pupil told the Bristol Post: "The police are currently searching our bags and persons for unknown items.

"We have been told not to leave the class rooms... we are scared and confused and have no idea what is going on."

Fake bomb threats were also received by 19 schools across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Six schools across Hertfordshire were among those affected: Abbots Hill in Hemel Hempstead, Valley School in Stevenage, The Sele School in Hertford, Duncombe School in Hertford, Stanborough School in Watford and St Albans High School.

Hertfordshire Police say that at this stage there is nothing to suggest the threats are credible.

It is thought emails have been sent from the United States and claim that a device has been planted.

A spokesman said: "We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and an investigation is underway. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101."

Detectives at Northumbria Police also said there was no "viable threat" to the schools this morning.

Signs were put up outside Cardinal Road School in Feltham.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We have received reports from a large number of schools in our region that they have received threatening emails.

"The emails inform the school that a bomb has been placed on the grounds and will be detonated if they don't hand over cash.

"Detectives have looked into the emails - which appear to originate form the US - and can confirm that there is no viable threat.

"Schools have been visited by police to reassure them that the incident is being treated as a hoax and address any concerns.

"We take all incidents of this nature extremely seriously and an investigation into the emails in question are under way."

Det Supt Tony Cockerill, of Humberside Police, said: "We have been liaising with our counter terrorism colleagues across the country and it is not believed that the threats are credible.

"We have spoken to all schools who have contacted us, reassured them that there is no need to evacuate and offered them security advice."

The Met Police confirmed they were "fielding multiple calls" this morning from all over London in relation to the situation.

A spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating reports of communications made to a number of schools across London on Monday, March 19.

"There have been no arrests. Inquiries are ongoing."