BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian police say they are investigating the "suspicious" death of a well-known journalist who was found dead in his home near the Romanian capital.

Police spokesman Ciprian Romanescu said late Monday that Andrei Gheorghe had died in suspicious circumstances 12 hours earlier.

His body was found in the bathroom of his home in Voluntari, a suburb just north of Bucharest.

The 56-year-old Gheorghe made his career as a radio and television journalist after dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was overthrown in the 1989 anti-communist revolution. He was known for his acerbic comments about current events and politicians.

Advertisement

Police said they received a call Monday evening about his death and are investigating the case. They declined further comment.