Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. POLICE MAKE DIRECT APPEAL TO BOMBER

In the search for answers to a series of explosions in Austin, Texas, authorities have come ahead with a simple plea to whoever's behind the blasts: Talk to us.

2. SELF-DRIVING UBER STRIKES, KILLS PEDESTRIAN

Advertisement

The fatality in a Phoenix suburb is the first involving a fully autonomous test vehicle, prompting the ride-hailing company to suspend all road-testing of such autos in the U.S. and Canada.

3. TRUMP UNVEILS PLAN TO COMBAT OPIOIDS

The president calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including embracing a tactic employed by some of the global strongmen he admires: the death penalty.

4. DATA MINING CREATES STIR

A Trump-affiliated group, Cambridge Analytica, reportedly tried to influence elections using data, including likes, inappropriately obtained on tens of millions of Facebook users. What's not clear is how effective that was.

5. WHAT'S NEXT FOR VLADIMIR PUTIN

As the Russian leader shifts into his next six-year term, he could groom a successor, scrap term limits, or create for himself a new behind-the-scenes position of power.

6. TURKEY VOWS NO LET-UP

President Erdogan says he intends to keep pressure on a U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia — and could expand Turkey's military offensive into other Kurdish-held areas across northern Syria and even into neighboring Iraq.

7. MISSISSIPPI LAW STANDS ALONE

The state's governor signs the nation's tightest abortion restrictions into law, banning most abortions after 15 weeks.

8. HOW TO STAY HEALTHY WHILE FLYING

Worried about catching a cold or the flu on an airplane? Get a window seat, and don't leave it until the flight is over, researchers advise.

9. NCAA TOURNAMENT HAS NEW LOOK

Sixteen teams are now left. Top seeds Virginia and Xavier are gone. Ditto No. 2 seeds North Carolina and Cincinnati.

10. WHO'S STEPPING ONTO POLITICAL STAGE

Former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon says she's running for New York governor.