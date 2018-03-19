NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A detention hearing for rapper Juelz Santana has been postponed until authorities decide who will prosecute the drug and gun charges he faces following an incident at Newark Liberty International Airport.

A judge was due to decide Monday whether Santana would remain jailed until his trial. Officials say that hearing will likely now occur sometime this week.

Santana pleaded not guilty to state charges last week. He also faces federal charges in the same incident

Authorities say security personnel found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and oxycodone pills he didn't have a prescription for in a carry-on bag containing his identification.

They say he fled the area, leaving two bags behind. He turned himself in three days later.

The 36-year-old New York City-born rapper lives in Totowa, New Jersey. His real name is LaRon James.