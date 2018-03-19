UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. aid chief says humanitarian needs have doubled in Congo over the last year as a result of conflict, with 13 million people needing aid and over 2 million children suffering from "severe acute malnutrition."

Mark Lowcock told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the country is also experiencing "mushrooming epidemics including the worst outbreak of cholera in 15 years."

He said there is "an epidemic of sexual violence, most of it unreported and unaddressed, and much of it against children."

Lowcock warned that unless the violence ends and there is a political transition following a long-delayed presidential election on Dec. 23, "these numbers will all increase."

Eastern Congo is home to armed groups and militias, many vying for control of the region's vast mineral resources.