SOC--SPANISH LEAGUE-SCORING RACE

MADRID — Regardless of who wins the Spanish league title, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be battling it out to the end. Real Madrid doesn't have much chance of keeping Barcelona from winning the league, but Ronaldo is making a strong run to snag the scoring title from Messi with nine matches remaining. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 500 words, photos.

TEN--NAVRATILOVA-PAY GAP

LONDON — Martina Navratilova is "angry" and feels let down by the BBC after learning that John McEnroe gets paid at least 10 times more than her for their broadcasting roles at Wimbledon. SENT: 360 words.

OLY--JOHN LEICESTER-RUSSIAN DOPING

PARIS — They've held the urine of sport's greatest stars and been the cornerstone of anti-doping since they were first rolled out at the 1998 World Cup. But in the next three to five months, the global stock of Berlinger sample collection bottles will run out. Their Swiss manufacturer, its previously impeccable reputation battered by Russian cheats who found ways to open the bottles, is withdrawing from the niche industry it dominates, leaving a void into which anti-doping could collapse without a solution. By John Leicester. SENT: 815 words, photos.

RGU--WORLD RUGBY-INVESTIGATION

DUBLIN — World Rugby is looking into the appointment of a Romanian referee for a crucial match between Spain and Belgium that determined whether Romania qualified for the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Spain would have qualified with a win. SENT: 280 words, photos.

TEN--OSAKA RISING

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Naomi Osaka had just won the first title of her career and was waiting to be introduced for her post-match comments. The 20-year-old from Japan had prepared, knowing what she was going to say and in what order. But then her name was called. By Beth Harris. SENT: 480 words, photos.

BKC--NCAA-AMPED UP MADNESS

One word succinctly describes what's transpired so far in the NCAA Tournament: Madness. But even that's probably underselling it. By Genaro C. Armas. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Trail Blazers soar to 13th straight victory, top Clippers. SENT: 600 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Kucherov scores 2 to lift Lightning to 3-1 win over Oilers. SENT: 850 words, photos.

