BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Snow and freezing rain have delayed dozens of flights in Romania, while trains are also running late after an unseasonal cold snap gripped the country.

Valentin Iordache, the spokesman for Bucharest airports, reported 30 flight delays Monday morning due to the wintry weather. Temperatures were around minus 5 Celsius (23 Fahrenheit).

Weather forecasters issued an amber warning Monday for Bucharest and seven counties in southern and eastern Romania for sleet, snow and black ice until Tuesday evening.

Trains running from Bucharest to the Black Sea port of Constanta and the southern city of Craiova were delayed.

Advertisement

The Arctic weather comes after an unusually mild winter.