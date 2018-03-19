CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi was welcomed to Australia's Parliament House on Monday for the official start of her state visit.

The Nobel Peace laureate who has been widely condemned over her country's treatment of its Rohingya Muslim minority arrived in Sydney at the weekend for a summit of Southeast Asian leaders.

The visit provoked street protests in Sydney over Suu Kyi's muted response to violence against Rohingya civilians in the troubled Rakhine state.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Sunday that she had sought humanitarian help from her fellow members of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Australia to deal with the crisis.

Advertisement

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak told the summit Saturday that the refugee crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh was no longer solely a domestic issue for Myanmar, as fleeing Rohingya could be prime targets for terrorist radicalization.

Some 700,000 Rohingya refugees have fled from Buddhist-dominated Myanmar to Bangladesh since late August, when Myanmar security forces began massive "clearance operations" after the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army insurgent group attacked security posts.

Myanmar staunchly denies that its security forces have targeted civilians in Rakhine. Suu Kyi has bristled at the international criticism. But Myanmar's denials have appeared increasingly tenuous as horrific accounts from refugees have accumulated.

The Associated Press last month documented through video and witness accounts at least five mass graves of Rohingya civilians. Witnesses reported that the military used acid to erase the identity of victims. The government denied it, maintaining that only "terrorists" were killed and then "carefully buried."

Suu Kyi was under house arrest for almost 15 years before she was released in 2010. She last visited Canberra in 2013 on a five-day Australian tour, before she was allowed to stand for election.

The then-Prime Minister Tony Abbott described her as an "icon of democracy" and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Suu Kyi had inspired her to enter politics.