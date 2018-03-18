A Minnesota woman has been sentenced to six months in prison for shooting dead her boyfriend in a YouTube stunt that went wrong.

Monalisa Perez, who was pregnant at the time with her second child, was arrested in June 2017 after shooting her boyfriend, 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz III, in the chest for a YouTube video. She had their son in September.

On Wednesday, Minnesota judge Jeffrey Remick set out the terms agreed under plea bargaining. He said Perez would serve a 180-day jail term, alternating between 10 days in jail and 10 days out for the first six months, amounting to 90 days behind bars.

The judge said the remaining 90 days could be served in home confinement, the MailOnline reported.

Perez cannot 'make any financial compensation' from the recording of Ruiz's death, according to the Star Tribune.

She is also banned from ever possessing firearms.

After the shooting, Perez told police on a 911 call that Ruiz had asked her to fire a bullet from a .50-caliber Desert Eagle pistol into an encyclopedia as he held it against his body.

But the projectile penetrated the volume and fatally wounded the young father.

Pedro Ruiz III plays around with a gun in one video. Photo / Facebook

The fatal shooting was captured on two cameras that had been set up to record the stunt. Police said they do not plan to release the footage.

Their three-year-old daughter, Aaliyah, was present when the shooting occurred.

Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever😳😳 HIS idea not MINE🙈 — Monalisa Perez (@MonalisaPerez5) June 26, 2017

"We were doing a YouTube video and it went wrong. Please hurry up," Perez told the 911 dispatcher in June 2017.

Prior to the shooting, Perez had tweeted: "Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. HIS idea not MINE".

If the 20-year-old had gone to trial and was found guilty, she could have been looking at up to 10 years behind bars.

The prosecutor handling Perez's case said Ruiz's family members signed off on the plea deal.

The couple's YouTube channel had 218 subscribers at the time and included pranks like Perez feeding Ruiz donuts covered in baby powder.

In their last video together, the family go to a fairground and Perez says: "Imagine when we have 300,000 subscribers."