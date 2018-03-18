Britain: Snow and ice are set to cause more misery today as the wintry weather dubbed the "mini beast from the east" continues to disrupt the UK. An amber weather warning for snow is in place in southwest England and the Met Office says travel delays are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers. Devon County Council has confirmed the closure of dozens of schools and described roads as "treacherous", while train services are also affected. Some places are likely to see up to 40cm of snow, while it could feel as chilly as minus 10C in parts. Great Western Railway said train services were disrupted due to severe weather.

Syria: Turkish forces and their Syrian rebel allies have swept into the northwestern Syrian town of Afrin, raising their flags in the town centre and declaring full control after an eight-week campaign to drive out Kurdish YPG forces. A spokesman for the rebel fighters said they entered Afrin before dawn local time, meeting no resistance. A war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said pockets of YPG fighters defied orders to withdraw, but Turkish forces were in control. Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar Assad visited troops on the front line in the newly captured areas of Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, according to images broadcast on state media and on the presidency sites. State media said Syrian troops had entered Saqba, a town in a southern pocket of Eastern Ghouta. It was the latest town to be captured by the Syrian troops and allied militia in a swift advance over the last few days. The Syrian Observatory said the Syrian Government is now in control of over 80 per cent of the area, which has been a rebel stronghold since 2012.

Australia: Students and non-essential Northern Territory public servants have been told to stay home as the clean-up from Tropical Cyclone Marcus continues. Public schools are closed and parents of students attending non-government schools have been told to contact their schools directly for updates. As well, the Casuarina, Waterfront and Palmerston campuses of Charles Darwin University also remain closed. Marcus is expected to pass off the coast of far-north Western Australia after dumping more rain on the Kimberley region.

Italy: The inauguration of a memorial stone to a Nazi wartime hideout in central Italy has been called off after the initiative sparked angry protests. A local hoteliers' association planned to unveil a memorial in the Foltin cave at the foot of Monte Cassino, a hill 130km south of Rome where an estimated 250,000 troops were killed in 1944. The cave served as a shelter for Nazi paratroopers during Allied air raids, and headquarters for their commander, Captain Ferdinand Foltin. The ANSA news agency said the ceremony was called off after Cassino Mayor Carlo Maria D'Alessandro advised against "any initiative that may offend the history and sensitivities of our city". The stone would have said in Italian, German and English: "In Memory and Recognition of the Soldiers of all nations who fell in the bloody Battle of Cassino and all the Civilian Victims of the terrible war." The Italian wartime Partisans' Association billed the memorial as an "anti-historical, anti-Italian initiative" offending "the hard-won democracy attained by the Allies and Italian fighters".

South Korea: Seoul's Foreign Minister says North Korea's leader has "given his word" he's committed to denuclearisation, a prime condition for a potential summit with US President Donald Trump in May. Trump has agreed to what would be historic talks after South Korean officials relayed that Kim Jong Un was committed to ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons and was willing to halt nuclear and missile tests. North Korea hasn't publicly confirmed the summit plans, and a meeting place isn't known. South Korea's Kang Kyung Wha says Seoul has asked the North "to indicate in clear terms the commitment to denuclearisation" and she says Kim's "conveyed that commitment". She told CBS' Face the Nation that "he's given his word" and it's "the first time that the words came directly" from the North's leader.

United States: A Cirque du Soleil performer has died of the injuries he suffered when he fell during a show in Florida. Cirque has confirmed the death of Yann Arnaud, who fell during a show in Tampa yesterday, writing in a statement posted to Twitter that although "emergency procedures were immediately activated" after the fall, Arnaud later died of his injuries at the hospital. According to the statement, Arnaud was performing an aerial straps number when he fell. "The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy," the statement read. The last two Florida shows of the Volta tour were cancelled.

Australia: Australians are unknowingly increasing their risk of skin cancer because they don't know when they need sun protection the most, the findings of a national survey suggests. The latest National Sun Protection Survey, released by Cancer Council Australia, found fewer than one in 10 adults understood that sun protection is required when UV levels are 3 or above. Ultraviolet Radiation (UV) is a major cause of melanoma — the fourth most common cancer diagnosed in Australia — and levels can remain high during autumn despite the temperature drop. The survey also suggests Australians remain confused about weather factors and sunburn. In summer 2016-17, 24 per cent of those surveyed incorrectly believed that sunburn risk was related to temperature, while 23 per cent incorrectly cited conditions such as cloud cover, wind or humidity.

Brazil: Hundreds of people are marching in Brazil's second largest city to protest against the murder of councilwoman and human rights activist Marielle Franco. Franco and her driver Anderson Pedro Gomes were shot dead by assailants last Thursday while returning from an event focused on empowering young black women. Protesters today gathered in Rio's Mare slum, where Franco grew up, before marching along Avenida Brasil, the main north-south artery through the city.

Britain: A British art teacher won a highly-competitive US$1 million teaching prize for her work with inner-city children in London, helping students feel welcome and safe in a borough with one of the highest murder rates in the country. Andria Zafirakou, 39, beat out some 30,000 applicants from around the world to win the Global Teacher Prize, which honours one exceptional teacher a year who's made a significant contribution to the profession. The Alperton Community School teacher was awarded for her work in the London borough of Brent, one of the most ethnically diverse places in the country. Her students come from some of the poorest families in Britain with parents who don't necessarily speak English. She was credited for her efforts beyond the classroom, which include establishing relationships with parents, riding with students on the bus and standing at school gates with police officers to welcome students at the start of the day.

United States: When future astronaut John Glenn nestled in his bed, it may not have been sugar plums that danced in his head, but celestial bodies. A recently discovered child's pillowcase that belonged to the late US senator and space hero depicts revolving planets, stars and a view to outer space. At the centre, a koala bear clings to some sort of spacecraft, labelled "John" in blue embroidered cursive. Glenn grew up to become the first American to orbit the Earth. Adam Sackowitz, a graduate student from Queens, New York, purchased the pillowcase on March 8 for US$2500 at an estate sale of Glenn's possessions. An authentication certificate says it belonged to Glenn during his childhood.

"This pillowcase seemed to foretell John Glenn's future as an astronaut," Sackowitz said. He hopes to donate the item for display in Glenn's birthplace of Cambridge, Ohio.

