A number of people have been injured and a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven into a Gravesend nightclub in Britain.

Revellers described scenes of chaos after the vehicle ploughed into a marquee at the venue shortly before midnight on Saturday (yesterday NZT), the Daily Telegraph reports.

Kent Police said the driver was believed to have been asked to leave Blake's nightclub in Queen Street following an altercation, and added that the incident was not being treated as terrorism.

Details on the conditions of those injured have not been released.

The force said: "The driver of the vehicle who is believed to have been asked to leave the nightclub earlier that evening following an altercation has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody. A number of people have sustained injuries."

Footage posted on social media showed a large car, headlights still shining, on a chequered dancefloor inside a marquee at the Blake's nightclub.

In another clip, security staff appear to surround the driver, and a reveller can be heard asking: "Why did he try and do that?". Another replies: "I'm so confused."

Witness Sonny Powar said he saw two people get hit by the car before the driver was pulled from the vehicle.

A GUY WHO DIDNT GET LET IN THE CLUB JUST DROVE HIS CAR INSIDE AND NEARLY KILLED US ALL pic.twitter.com/8CkeUn2TSm — Reece Parkinson (@Reece_Parkinson) March 17, 2018



"(It was) just a normal night out at Blake's Nightclub in Gravesend in Kent," he told the Press Association.

"But some guy wasn't let into the club or got kicked out so he drove his 4x4 into the tent we was all in.

"It stopped at my feet so any further and I could of died then he reversed up and we all ran.

"We ripped the tent wall apart and got out and called the police.

"It was a complete mess of panic and chaos."

One partygoer wrote on Facebook: "I was right in front of the gate, only saw 1 security guard get hit before running for safety hope no one else got hurt."