Russians have voted in a presidential election that is expected to give Vladimir Putin an easy victory, but his opponents allege officials were compelling people to come to the polls so that a low turnout does not tarnish the win.

Opinion polls give Putin, the incumbent, support of around 70 per cent, or nearly 10 times the backing of his nearest challenger.

Another term will take him to nearly a quarter century in power - a longevity among Kremlin leaders second only to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Many voters credit Putin, a 65-year-old former KGB spy, with standing up for Russia's interests in what they view as a hostile outside world.

Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region, alleged Kremlin meddling in the US presidential election, and Moscow's bombing campaign in Syria, have been condemned in the West. But for most people at home, they have only burnished Putin's reputation as a strong leader.

A row with Britain over allegations the Kremlin used a nerve toxin to poison a Russian double agent in a sleepy English city - denied by Moscow - has not dented Putin's standing.

"I voted for Putin," said Lyubov Kachan, a teacher in the settlement of Ust- Djeguta, in southern Russia.

"If anything is not going our way right now, that's thanks to the world which treats us so negatively, while he is trying to stand up to that," she said on Sunday.

The only real headache for Putin's campaign was the possibility many voters, including Putin supporters, would not bother to come to the polls because they felt the outcome was already a foregone conclusion.

Putin opponents alleged employers with close ties to the state were ordering staff to go and vote, and send back evidence.

Reuters reporters witnessed multiple people in different locations voting in groups, and then taking photos of themselves in front of the ballot boxes on their phones. Some arrived at polling stations on board private-hire buses.

In polling station 1515 in Zelenodolsk, 800 km east of Moscow, five people photographed themselves voting.

Asked by a Reuters reporter why, one of the group, a young woman, said: "What do you mean why? It's a photographic report for our bosses."

At polling station number 216 in Ust-Djeguta, Marina Kostina was supervising two teenage girls who were photographing voters. Asked why one woman was photographed, Kostina said: "Her work asked her to report back."