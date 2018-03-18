TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Chelsea visits Leicester for an FA Cup quarterfinal in the only remaining competition it can win this season. Also, third-tier Wigan hopes to knock out its fourth Premier League side as Southampton visits. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. By 1930 GMT.

SKI--WCUP-FINALS

Advertisement

ARE, Sweden — Viktoria Rebensburg won her third season title in the giant slalom on Sunday without hitting the slopes at the World Cup finals when strong winds forced the cancellation of the season-ending GS. The last men's slalom was also canceled, but that didn't affect the final standings because Marcel Hirscher had already locked up the overall and discipline titles two weeks ago. Both races were called off shortly before their respective starts as gusts made conditions on the hill potentially unsafe for the skiers. SENT: 456 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Spanish league leader Barcelona hosts Athletic Bilbao to try to defend an eight-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid, which plays at Villarreal. Third-place Real Madrid hosts Girona. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1500 GMT, 650 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

WITH:

— SOC--BARCELONA-ATHLETIC BILBAO. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. By 1800 GMT.

— SOC--REAL MADRID-GIRONA. UPCOMING: 200 words, photos. By 2230 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Napoli can move within two points of Serie A leader Juventus with a win over visiting Genoa. Also, third-place Roma visits Crotone and Inter Milan was playing at Sampdoria in the lunchtime fixture. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. By 2200 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bayern Munich can take another step toward its record-extending sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a win at Leipzig, and Cologne can move off the bottom against Bayer Leverkusen in the Rhine derby. Also, Borussia Dortmund welcomes Hannover. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. By 1930 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain can move 17 points clear with a win at Nice. Meanwhile, third-place Marseille hosts fourth-place Lyon in the late game, with Lyon coach Bruno Genesio under increasing pressure. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. By 2230 GMT.

TEN--INDIAN WELLS

INDIAN WELLS, California — Daria Kasatkina of Russia plays Naomi Osaka of Japan in a matchup of 20-year-olds in the women's final of the BNP Paribas Open. Top-ranked Roger Federer goes for a record sixth title in the desert against No. 6 Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in the men's final. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 1800 GMT.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

PHOENIX — Inbee Park takes the lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup, with 54-year-old Laura Davies three shots behind. By John Nicholson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 0230 GMT.

CAR--F1-SCHUMACHER-BRAIN INJURIES

PARIS — More than four years after a ski accident caused him a near-fatal brain injury little is known about Michael Schumacher's current condition. Colin Shieff is a retired neurosurgeon. He answered questions for The Associated Press related to brain injuries. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 1,086 words, photos.

CAR--NASCAR-FONTANANEW

FONTANA, California — Kevin Harvick goes for his fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victory in his home state. Only 13 drivers have won four straight races in series history, and only six-time Fontana champ Jimmie Johnson has done it in this century. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Starts 1630 GMT.

ALSO:

— BKC--NCAA-TIPPING OFF — TIPPING OFF: Is UMBC ready for another shocker? By John Kekis. SENT: 932 words, photos.

— RGL--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP — Late Wests try spoils Slater's 300th NRL game for Melbourne. SENT: 266 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.