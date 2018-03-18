JAMMU, India (AP) — Officials say five members of a family have been killed and two others wounded in cross border shelling between Indian and Pakistani soldiers in disputed Kashmir.

Indian police say the five were killed Sunday after a shell fired by Pakistani soldiers hit their home in Poonch region along the militarized Line of Control that divides the Himalayan territory between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

India's army said its soldiers were responding to what it called unprovoked violation of the 2003 cease-fire agreement between the two countries.

Pakistan did not immediately comment. However, both the nuclear-armed rivals routinely blame the other for starting any firing and insist they are only retaliating.

India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since 1947 over their competing claims to the region.