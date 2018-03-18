Partygoers are feared to be seriously injured after a car ploughed into a Kent nightclub during a concert for the rapper Giggs.

Shocked witnesses told how the silver Suzuki 4x4 smashed into Blake's Nightclub in Gravesend at 11.47pm (local time), after a man was "refused entry by club bouncers".

It is understood the disgruntled man was refused re-entry by the doormen and rammed his Suzuki Vitira through the marquee where smokers had congregated, the Daily Mail reports.

Footage from the scene appears to show security guards in hi-vis jackets wrestling the driver to the floor as revellers shouted at and spat on at him.

Advertisement

While other recordings show the car with its number plate hanging off and a smashed windscreen having crashed in the middle of the dancefloor.

Kent Police said in a statement: "[Kent police] has arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after an incident in Gravesend where a number of people have been injured when a car drove into a nightclub building.

"Officers were called to Green Street at 12.47am and are currently at the scene. The driver of the vehicle who is believed to have been asked to leave the nightclub earlier that evening following an altercation has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody.

"A number of people have sustained injuries. This is not been being treated as a terror related incident.

"The Serious Collision Investigation Unit along with Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference 17-1376."

A GUY WHO DIDNT GET LET IN THE CLUB JUST DROVE HIS CAR INSIDE AND NEARLY KILLED US ALL pic.twitter.com/8CkeUn2TSm — Reece Parkinson (@Reece_Parkinson) March 17, 2018

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called to assist Kent Police at an incident on Queen Street.

A spokeswoman said: "We were called at 11.53pm [local time] to assist Kent Police at an RTC (road traffic collision) in Queen Street, Gravesend.

"Two fire engines attended. We left the scene at 12.50am [local time]."

Footage shows police, fire engines and ambulances at the scene on Queen Street.

BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Reece Parkinson posted footage of the aftermath on Twitter as revellers fled the dancefloor amid scenes of chaos.

He said: "My God I nearly died. I'm in this club and this car came through the f****** club, look. A guy who didn't get let in drove in the club. Drove in the club. Look."

One 18-year-old man who was at the venue with a group of friends told MailOnline he initially thought that Giggs was coming on to perform his set as revellers started to run into the second room where he was waiting.

He said: "I saw everyone running inside but knew something was wrong as the people who were coming in were crying and looked panicked. Then all the lights come on and it was so weird.

"So many people came rushing into the other room but there were so many people who didn't know what had just happened. A few fights broke out as there was so much pushing where people were crammed into the room.

vThe place went on lockdown for a bit but I just grabbed my mates and tried to get out of there as quickly as I could. We could see bodies on the floor, but they did not look like they were unconscious, people were looking shocked."

He added that the part that the car had rammed through had gone through the smoking area and into an iron gate, which he said was damaged by the crash.

One of his friend's mates was injured in the incident, although is thought to be in a stable condition.

The police at the scene were not telling partygoers what was happening as they were leaving, he said. Eventually he managed to leave the club some time after the incident and made it back to his father's home.

Never been so scared in my life. The car came inches from running me and my friends over, What is the world coming too? SMH #Gravesend #Blakes pic.twitter.com/ETNv11yRdM — Sonny Powar (@Sonny_Powar) March 18, 2018

One partygoer wrote on the Facebook page for the event: "I was right in front of the gate, only saw one security guard get hit before running for safety hope no one else got hurt".

Another tweeted: "Never been so scared in my life. The car came inches from running me and my friends over".

One witness told the Sun he was in the smoking area and saw the driver arguing with bouncers at the front of the club.

He said: "I saw all the security guards shouting. They were standing in front of the car to stop it moving but it reversed and really went for it.

"One guard got the door open and was trying to pull him out or stop the car but it kept coming towards us.

"Another security guard tried to jump out of the way but he went onto the bonnet and hit the windscreen.

"I knew he wasn't going to stop so I just got my girlfriend and we ran out of there."

Another reveller who was in the main building said that bouncers ordered everyone to the back of the club where they made them wait.

Georgia, 19, said: She said: 'People were trying to get out but the bouncers were telling us to get to the back of the club away from the doors.'

The crowd was held there for 15 minutes before being told to get out of the club as fast as they could

"There was a real sense of panic," she added.