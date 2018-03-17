MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on the deadly pedestrian bridge collapse in Miami (all times local):

4 p.m.

Miami-Dade Police are releasing the names of three victims pulled from the rubble of a Miami bridge that collapsed two days earlier.

The three were found Saturday in vehicles that were removed from the debris of the pedestrian bridge that fell Thursday at Florida International University.

They are 57-year-old Oswald Gonzalez, 53-year-old Alberto Arias and 60-year-old Rolando Fraga Hernandez, 60. Police also released the identity of victim Navarro Brown, who died at a hospital shortly after the accident.

The bridge was under construction when it collapsed onto a major highway, killing at least six people. Authorities say at least four more vehicles remain entangled in the rubble.

Investigators are still trying to determine why the bridge failed.

___

12:30 p.m.

Officials say two cars have been removed from under the rubble of a collapsed pedestrian walkway at Florida International University in Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Arthur Holmes Jr. says crews won't leave until all the vehicles that were trapped under the bridge are retrieved. Police said the first two vehicles were removed Saturday.

The bridge collapsed Thursday, killing at least six people.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez says DNA may be needed to confirm some victims' identities, along with fingerprints and family photographs. He said the process of recovering the remaining cars was arduous.

"Right now we're just chipping away," he said at a news conference Saturday.

___

Florida officials say two days before a catastrophic bridge collapse in Miami, an engineer left a voicemail saying some cracking had been found at one end of the span.

However, the voicemail to the Florida Department of Transportation wasn't picked up until after the collapse. The engineer said in the call he didn't believe the cracking posed a safety issue.

Federal transportation safety officials said Friday night that don't know if any cracking was related to the collapse.

The pedestrian bridge at Florida International university collapsed Thursday, killing at least six people. Authorities are slowly removing the debris, looking for more victims.