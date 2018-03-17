As whispers of a staffing purge permeate the West Wing, the White House yesterday insisted reports of tumult and imminent departures are overblown.

Chief of staff John Kelly, himself the subject of rumours his days are numbered, assured a group of staffers their jobs were safe, at least for now.

But days after President Donald Trump's secretary of state was ousted, many close to the President think more upheaval is coming soon.

Trump has been moving towards replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster but has not settled on timing or a successor, according to four people with knowledge of White House deliberations.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. Photo / Getty Images

Kelly has also worn on the President, confidants of the President said. And veterans affairs secretary David Shulkin, under fire for ethics violations, appears to be grasping to keep his job.

Speculation about McMaster's future is particularly intense, but press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump had indicated no changes were coming.

But the air of stability the White House tried to project felt more like a pause than a permanent shift.

Trump is privately weighing still more changes, expressing frustration with some aides and sifting through possible replacements.

Reports of tumult in the administration were at such a feverish pitch that the President on Friday reflected on the latest staff departures during an Oval Office conversation with Kelly and Vice President Mike Pence. With a laugh, Trump said: "Who's next?"

It's a question that has the whole White House on edge.