CRESSON, Texas (AP) — The search for a man missing since a North Texas chemical plant exploded and caught fire on Thursday has been postponed because of dangerous site conditions.

Cresson Mayor and Assistant Fire Chief Bob Cornett said Saturday that fires are still burning at the 15,000-square-foot (1,400-square-meter) Tri-Chem Industries plant in Cresson.

Cornett says, "They've pulled everybody out. It's just too dangerous."

Cornett identified the missing worker who is presumed dead as 27-year-old Dylan Mitchell.

Two other workers were injured in the explosion. One remained in the hospital Friday in serious condition with severe burns from the waist up. His condition could not be immediately be confirmed on Saturday.

Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson said Saturday that hazardous-material crews are preparing for expected rain, which could aggravate the plant's exposed chemicals.