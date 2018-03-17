PATNA, India (AP) — A speeding bus plunged into a dry river bed in eastern India on Saturday, killing at least 12 people and injuring 35.

Magistrate Raju Roshan said the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed through the bridge railing near Sitamarhi, a town in Bihar state.

The injured were taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Muzaffarpur.

Roshan said the rescue work was continuing as three people were still unaccounted for.

Advertisement

A crane was being used to remove the bus, which was lying upside down on the bed of the Bagmati river, 85 kilometers (55 miles) north of Patna, the state capital.

More than 110,000 people are killed annually on India's roads. Most crashes are attributed to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.