WASHINGTON (AP) — Gina Haspel's long spy career is so shrouded in mystery that senators want documents declassified so they can decide if her role at a CIA black site should prevent her from directing the agency.

It's a dive into Haspel's past that reflects key questions about her future: Would she support President Donald Trump if he tried to reinstate waterboarding and, in his words, "a lot worse"? Is Haspel the right person to lead the CIA at a time of escalating Russian aggression and ongoing extremist threats?

Haspel's upcoming confirmation hearing will be focused on the time she spent supervising a secret prison in Thailand. The CIA won't say when in 2002 Haspel was there, but interrogators at the site used a variety of questionable techniques to make terror suspects talk.