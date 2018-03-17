A Sydney man who surgically implanted his Opal travel card into his hand says he will fight the government over his right to have the card's chip in his arm and use it as a way to travel.

The bio-hacker, named Meow-Ludo Disco Gamma Meow-Meow, was fined after implanting his Opal card chip in his hand and says he will have "a legal implant" within a year.

NSW Transport pressed charges against Meow-Meow for not travelling with a valid ticket as he had tampered with the card.

He blasted the government for using taxpayer money to fight him.

"I challenged because I thought it was bulls**t," Meow-Meow told Daily Mail Australia.

"It means something different now than it did when it was implanted. It was convenient.

"Now it's insanity how much they challenged something they claim to be false, which is innovation. I'm not gaining the system. They do have the right to cancel because it's modified. But I'm not gaining the system," he added.

The bio-hacker said he paid his fare and tapped on. "I'm a bit ahead of where the law is and the law is sort of behind where the technology is."

He says he was surprised by the extent to which the situation has been taken. "Most people would agree I'm paying so why is it such a big issue?"

The man received a $220 fine and was ordered to pay $1,000 court costs at Newtown Local Court on Friday.

The self-proclaimed cyborg vowed to fight the case further.

"I will have a legal implant by the end of the year that they can't fine me for. There's an avenue I can ride legally."

Transport NSW said it would not comment on individual cases but, according to a spokesperson, "Opal cards may be cancelled where these are not being used in accordance with the terms of use".