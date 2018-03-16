This is the moment a pensioner was kicked off a flight to La Palma after he allegedly screamed "I don't want blacks around me' at a flight attendant.

The female cabin crew member can be seen telling the 70-year-old to "take your suitcase and get off the plane" before the captain called in the Civil Guard at North Tenerife Airport.

Eyewitnesses have claimed that the passenger had hurled racist abuse at the black flight attendant moments before boarding the Binter Canarias plane, reports Daily Mail.

Spanish media, including the respected El Pais, have reported that he is alleged to have said: "I don't want blacks around me".

The Canarian airline has shown full support for its employee and filed a complaint against the man for racist abuse.

In the video, the flight captain can be seen asking the elderly man to leave the plane.

When he refused, the captain requested the assistance of the Civil Guard and two officers boarded the plane to escort him off.

After a brief protest, the man removed his case from the overhead locker and left the plane. The man's nationality is currently unclear.

Once he was removed from the flight, it took off and made its way to the island of La Palma with a 20-minute delay.

Passengers recorded the scenes with their phones and uploaded videos to social media.

In a tweet, the airline said: "From Binter we want to express our utmost rejection and outrage at behaviors of this type and show our full support to our crews who constantly strive to provide the best service to our customers."