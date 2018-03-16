JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two experienced climbers who are presumed dead on a southeast Alaska mountain likely won't be recovered for months.

Alaska State Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters says summer is the soonest authorities could launch a recovery effort, though that depends on snow and ice conditions and the risk to crew members.

The agency said earlier this week that George "Ryan" Johnson of Juneau and Marc-Andre Leclerc of British Columbia are presumed dead. The men were reported overdue on March 7 from a climbing trip to Mendenhall Towers, a seven-peaked mountain not far from Alaska's capital city.

Troopers say an anchor rope was seen at the top of an ice chute and two ropes matching the description of gear carried by the men were seen in a crevasse.