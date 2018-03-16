WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. official left in charge of the State Department after Rex Tillerson's firing is discussing U.S.-North summit plans with America's key Asian allies, Japan and South Korea.

Deputy Secretary John Sullivan is meeting first with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono (TAH-roh KOH-noh). Sullivan talks later Friday with South Korean top diplomat Kang Kyung-wha (KAHNG KEE-yung WAH).

Preparations for the surprise May summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un have been complicated by Tillerson's abrupt ouster this week.

Japan is likely to seek U.S. assurance its interests won't be overlooked in any deal-making over the North's nuclear and missile programs at the summit.

Sullivan said they would discuss their "many common interests" and build on the allies' "unbreakable bonds."