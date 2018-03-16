Chinese lawmakers abolished presidential term limits in a move that may allow Xi Jinping, already China's most powerful leader in more than a generation, to remain president for life, returning the nation to the one-man rule of the Mao and imperial eras.

The meetings of the National People's Congress largely take place behind closed doors in the Great Hall of the People. But the many hospitality workers are often seen outdoors in Tiananmen Square, taking photos and socializing.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a plane crashed while landing at a Nepal airport, killing 49 people and injuring 22 others on board.

French President Emmanuel Macron made a state visit to India, and athletes competed in the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Advertisement

Early blossoms are appearing on cherry trees in Tokyo, the sight that heralds spring in Japan and brings many tourists and sightseers.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com