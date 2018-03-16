ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Mexican authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Pennsylvania teen and a 45-year-old man who signed her out of school, saying the pair is believed to be traveling through the country.

The alert posted to Twitter on Thursday night says police believe 16-year-old Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly are in Mexico, and the teen may be in danger.

The two went missing Feb. 9, shortly after authorities were notified the pair may have been involved in a romantic relationship. Yu's family previously said the two met at church years ago, and the girl is friends with one of Esterly's daughters.

School records show Esterly signed Yu out of school 10 times between Nov. 13 and Feb. 9. Police say the teen had changed school documents to list him as her stepfather.