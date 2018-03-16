MADRID (AP) — Spain's capital is grappling with the aftermath of violent street clashes following the death of an African street vendor who had been running away from police officers.

The death, and the clashes between riot police and protesters that followed late on Thursday in a central Madrid neighborhood, cast a spotlight on the precarious situation of a large community of undocumented migrants.

Representatives of migrants' associations are calling for a thorough investigation into the death of the man, who they identify as 35 year-old Mbame Ndiaye, a Senegalese who had lived in Spain for 14 years and had not been granted residency.

They accuse police of causing his cardiorespiratory arrest, but local police unions say there was no wrongdoing.