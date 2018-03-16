BERLIN (AP) — Berlin prosecutors say that five city police officers are suspected of taking bribes to tip off drug dealers about police operations.

Prosecutors' spokesman Martin Steltner said that cellphones and cash were seized as evidence during raids early Friday.

The ringleader, a 39-year-old police officer, is accused of taking bribes, divulging official secrets and drug trafficking. Four other officers face similar charges.

Steltner said that one officer and two other people were arrested.

Their names weren't released and Berlin police wouldn't comment further.

The five allegedly received regular payments of up to 3,000 euros ($3,700) from downtown restaurant and bar owners for information on upcoming raids by police and other authorities. They're also alleged to have helped provide a secure temporary storage area for drugs.