Dramatic video has been released showing the moment Comanchero bikie Mick Hawi was shot dead by a masked assassin in a suburban Sydney car park last month.

The video shows a man dressed in black and wearing a full face balaclava running with a pistol into the car park of First Fitness gym just after midday on February 15.

He runs toward a black vehicle, raises the weapon in his right hand, aims and fires several shots at close range into the driver's seat of the car.

Hawi was killed in a Sydney carpark after working out at a gym. Photo / Supplied

The man then runs away and as it later emerged, Mick Hawi was shot in the face as he sat in his own four wheel drive.

The dramatic footage was released by police on Friday just after it was revealed a man was arrested at the airport on the same day as Hawi's murder trying to leave the country.

Although detectives said the man was not directly involved with the assassination, they later executed a search warrant at a southwestern Sydney home and found a pistol.

It is not clear whether the Desert Eagle handgun seized by police is the same weapon used in Hawi's murder.

Former bikie boss Mahmoud "Mick" Hawi died in hospital hours after the targeted attack on him after a gym session.

CCTV footage shows two men fleeing the scene of the fatal shooting. Photo / AAP

Bullet holes are seen in the passenger window of a vehicle at the scene of a shooting of Hawi. Photo / AAP

NSW Police later said Hawi was ambushed.

The 37-year-old who had retied as national president of the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle group had previously been convicted of the 2009 Sydney Airport murder of Anthony Zervas.