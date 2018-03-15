ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska musher Katherine Keith has had dogs die in the last two Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Races, both of suspected problems from pneumonia.

The latest dog, a 5-year-old male named Blonde, died early Thursday. A necropsy will be performed.

The cause of death last year for Keith's dog Flash, a 4-year-old male, was consistent with acute aspiration pneumonia.

Five canine deaths connected to the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609 kilometer) race across Alaska last year prompted protests from animal rights activists complaining that dogs are forced to run a hundred miles (160 kilometers) a day.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on Thursday said Blonde's death pinpoints why the Iditarod must end. It also has called for the Iditarod to release veterinary records of every dog dropped from this year's race.