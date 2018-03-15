The body of the wife of a Nobel Prize winning chemistry professor has been found at a landfill hours after the couple was reported missing.

Police are investigating the death of 80-year-old Sumire Negishi, after her body and the couple's car were found on Tuesday at Orchard Hills Landfill, in Illinois, US, The car was reportedly stuck in a ditch.

Police found the Nobel Prize winner, 82-year-old Ei-ichi Negishi, walking nearby.

The sheriff's department says foul play is not suspected, but wouldn't discuss autopsy results.

The husband has been taken to hospital.

Photo / AP

The couple were reported missing Monday from their home about 320km away, in Indiana, where Ei-ichi Negishi is a Purdue University chemistry professor.

Family members say the chemistry professor was confused and searching for help when his wife's body was found.

The relatives told WTHR-TV in Indianapolis that Sumire Negishi was "near the end of her battle with Parkinson's" disease and was travelling with her husband.

Family members say he was apparently in "an acute state of confusion and shock" when he was found near the landfill.

The Japanese scientist won a Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2010.

- With AP