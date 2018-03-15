Several people have been killed and up to seven cars have been crushed after a brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed on to a motorway in Florida.

Police confirmed several fatalities, CNN reported, and there are fears more people are trapped under the structure.

Vehicles are seen trapped under the collapsed pedestrian bridge. Photo / Getty Images

"We thought something fell," Damany Reed, who witnessed the collapse, told CBS Miami.

"But then we saw the bridge collapse and it was just surreal at that moment. It was very scary."

Emergency personnel responds to a collapsed pedestrian bridge connecting Florida International University. Photo / AP

Ricardo Dejo, an FIU civil engineering student, told CNN he saw cars pinned beneath the bridge. "I can't describe it," Dejo said. "We were really excited about the bridge. Everything looked fine. I went underneath it with my own car and it looked great."

Dramatic images of the buckled structure at the Florida International University college in Miami were shared across social media this morning (NZT).

Television footage showed several people loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.

The 950-tonne span only went up on Saturday, CBS Miami reports.

The brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway. Photo / AP

"We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge," the university said in a statement. "At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information."

The Miami Herald reported that an unknown number of people were trapped underneath the bridge, which was built over a motorway.

BREAKING: New pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida International University; vehicles struck underneath, injuries unclear. pic.twitter.com/xMr5TRV1jh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 15, 2018

It is unclear how many people have been injured on or beneath the bridge, but images from a local reporter show cars trapped beneath the fallen structure.

Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted that he had spoken with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez about the bridge collapse at Florida International University. "I will be in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day," the governor said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department said that "multiple patients" had been injured and officials were working to confirm how many. It also said it was securing the structure while searching for injured people.

Emergency personnel at the scene. Photo / AP

The Miami Herald said that the bridge has long been requested for by people at the university so they could avoid the perilous road.

In August 2017, a student was hit and killed by cars while crossing.

MCM, the Miami-based construction management firm who won the bridge contract, took its website down on Thursday.

But an archived version of the website featured a news release touting the project.

"This our first Design-Build with FIGG Bridge Engineers, a nationally acclaimed, award-winning firm based out of Tallahassee.

The pedestrian bridge was only opened on Saturday.

"FIGG has designed iconic bridges all over the country, including Boston's famous Leonard P. Zakim Bridge and Florida's Sunshine Skyway Bridge."