WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of five-time world boxing champion Vinny Paz (all times local):

Noon

Five-time world boxing champion Vinny Paz has pleaded no contest in Rhode Island to assaulting his girlfriend, and received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation.

Paz entered his no contest plea to a domestic simple assault charge Thursday, hours after Warwick police forced their way into his home following a call at about 3 a.m. by a relative of Paz's girlfriend.

Advertisement

Police say the woman had been assaulted, with injuries to her face.

The 55-year-old Paz has also been ordered to stay away from the victim and undergo counseling.

Paz is still facing charges after his arrest in January for allegedly assaulting a man he accuses of stealing from him. He has maintained his innocence and says he is the victim in that case.

___

9:30 a.m.

Five-time world boxing champion Vinny Paz is expected to appear in a Rhode Island court after being arrested following what police are calling a "domestic incident."

Warwick police tell WPRI-TV that officers were called to his home at about 3 a.m. Thursday by a relative of Paz's girlfriend.

Chief Stephen McCartney tells WPRO-AM that the officers had to force their way inside, where they found the girlfriend barricaded inside a bathroom. He says she had injuries consistent with an assault. She was taken from the home on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Paz has a lawyer.

Paz is known for coming back after he broke his neck in a car crash. His story was dramatized in the 2016 film "Bleed for This," starring Miles Teller.

___

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com