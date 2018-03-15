UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council is urging the warring parties in Yemen to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access to all affected areas, citing U.N. estimates that over 22 million people need food, medicine and other aid.

A presidential statement approved Thursday by the 15 council members expresses "grave concern at the continued humanitarian impact of the conflict on civilians." It noted that the number of Yemenis needing assistance has increased by 3.4 million since last year.

It calls for "the full and sustained" opening and functioning of all Yemen's ports and its main airport for all humanitarian and commercial imports including food, fuel and medicine.

The statement, drafted by the Netherlands and Sweden, reiterates calls for a cease-fire between the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government and Houthi Shiite rebels.