SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's skiing federation has banned for life two male mogul skiers who competed at the Pyeongchang Olympics for harassing and assaulting two female teammates.

An official from the Korea Ski Association said Thursday the federation notified Choi Jae-woo and Kim Ji-hyun of their bans earlier this week.

The official says Choi and Kim can appeal the bans to the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee within a week. The official didn't want to be named, citing office rules.

The official says the federation, after interviews with athletes and coaches, confirmed that Choi and Kim harassed and assaulted the women for refusing to have drinks with them on March 3 while they were at a World Cup event at the Lake Tazawa resort in Japan.

Advertisement

Choi advanced to the final round of the moguls at the Olympics last month, but did not complete his second run. Kim was eliminated in qualifying.