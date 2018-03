BIrmingham police in the US are responding to a call of an active shooter at UAB Highlands Hospital, media reports say.

CBS 42 News reports that two people have been shot and injured while the suspect is described as "down".

Bnonews.com reports that police and other emergency services in Alabama are responding. The hospital is on lockdown but only few details are available.

Bnonews.com reported a spokesperson for the hospital saying the shooter is "subdued"