SAO PAULO (AP) — President Michel Temer says Brazil will bring the question of U.S. tariffs on steel to the World Trade Organization if it doesn't achieve a "friendly" solution through negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum. He has temporarily exempted Canada and Mexico and says other countries could be spared.

After Canada, Brazil is the second-largest source of American steel imports. The vast majority of those are semi-finished products that the Latin American country argues are vital to America's steel industry.

Temer told the World Economic Forum on Latin American on Wednesday that the tariffs are a "major concern."

Advertisement

If a deal can't be quickly reached, he said Brazil and other affected countries would bring the matter to the WTO.