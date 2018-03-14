ROME (AP) — Italian Euro-skeptic leader Matteo Salvini says he's open to ruling in coalition with the 5-Star Movement if the populists, who also scored big in this month's elections, adopt his proposals, including a flat-tax system and lowering the retirement age.

Salvini told reporters in Rome on Wednesday that "anything is possible" regarding a government partner except for a deal with the "defeated" Democrats.

He added he'd entertain having the League in government with the 5-Stars even if he doesn't end up as premier.

Salvini leads a center-right coalition which won 37 percent of the votes in the March 4 election. The 5-Stars, with 32 percent, emerged as Italy's biggest single party. Neither force has enough seats in Parliament to govern alone.

Formal talks to find a possible coalition are weeks away.