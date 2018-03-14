VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A Lithuanian lawmaker has resigned, a day after surviving an impeachment vote in the Baltic country's parliament for his reported ties to Russia.

Mindaugas Bastys, a former Social Democrat-turned-independent, announced the decision Wednesday, hours after Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis had urged him to step down.

Lawmakers in the 141-seat Seimas were unsuccessful Tuesday in revoking Bastys' mandate after failing to reach the needed 85 votes for an impeachment.

Probes earlier had concluded Bastys, who is suspected of liaising with shady Russian lobbyists, had breached the constitution of Lithuania, a former Soviet republic. He has denied any wrongdoing.