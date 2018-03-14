BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on a third nor'easter in two weeks to pound the storm-weary Northeast (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

About 140,000 customers are without power in Massachusetts, one day after a nor'easter that brought blizzard conditions to some areas blew through the region.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday morning that southeastern areas of the state including Cape Cod are the hardest hit.

Maine, Rhode Island and Connecticut are also dealing with outages in the storm's wake.

The National Weather Service, relying on trained spotters, says Tuesday's storm brought more than 2 feet of snow to some communities.

Uxbridge, Massachusetts, was the leader with nearly 28 inches. Foster, Rhode island, got more than 25 inches while in Connecticut, Killingly had the most, with just over 20 inches.

Rochester, New Hampshire, got 25 inches, while Limerick and Newfield, Maine had 23.5 inches each

___

6:50 a.m.

Boston's mayor says the latest winter storm could force the cancellation of the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Mayor Marty Walsh said Tuesday no decision has been made yet, but at minimum, the parade route may be altered depending on the snowfall.

Walsh says, "We'll play it by ear and see as we go through the next few days." The parade is scheduled for Sunday.

Boston experienced blizzard conditions Tuesday, with officials estimating nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow fell in parts of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade, organized by the Allied War Veterans' Council of South Boston, brings between 600,000 and 1 million people to the city each year.

The parade route was shortened last year due to a snowstorm

___

6:30 a.m.

A New Jersey township has cancelled spring break and will have students attending classes until the last week of June due to a torrent of snow days from the multiple winter storms that hit the state.

Vernon Township called off classes for a 12th time Tuesday after a snow storm dropped approximately 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow across northwestern New Jersey. NJ.com reports Vernon schools closed for three days last week, three days in February and three days in January as well as one day in December.

Vernon Mayor Harry Shortway says a lot of people are upset about rescinded breaks, "but what are you going to do." State law requires at least 180 classroom days.

There are six public schools in Vernon and more than 3,000 enrolled students.

___

12:20 a.m.

The third major storm in two weeks has lashed the Northeast with hurricane-force winds, heavy snow and widespread power outages and now millions of people are facing yet another cleanup.

The storm on Tuesday buried some towns beneath 2 feet of snow.

The National Weather Service says Derry, New Hampshire, got 25 inches. Burrillville, Rhode Island, and Kezar Falls, Maine, both got 20 inches.

High winds and blowing snow led meteorologists to categorize the storm as a blizzard in parts of New England, including Boston. Gusts approached 70 mph on Cape Cod.

At one point, more than a quarter-million people were without power in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Utility companies say they'll have extra crews out on Wednesday to restore power to those still without it.